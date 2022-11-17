Spring trial likely in arson-murder case

Nov. 17—CATLETTSBURG — The case of an Ashland man accused of burning up his girlfriend inside a home on Railroad Avenue in late 2020 could go to trial in the spring, a Boyd County Circuit Judge said Thursday.

Demetrius Butler, 52, of Ashland, is potentially facing the death penalty in connection with an October 2020 fire that took the life of Raven N. Warner.

On Thursday, Judge John Vincent said he hoped to get the case tried in the spring, potentially in April or May.

Public defender Brian Hewlett said the case is moving forward and he has two experts who are looking at aspects of the case. Depending on whether or not Hewlett will be using the experts at trial, it's hard to say when the case could go.

Vincent set a pretrial trial hearing for Dec. 29 in order to review the progress and hopefully get a trial date.

