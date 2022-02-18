A warrant led to the arrest of a man and the discovery of hundreds of pounds of marijuana at a home in Spring Valley Lake.

A Spring Valley Lake man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing hundreds of pounds of marijuana and an AR-15 rifle, authorities said.

Christopher Scott Keiser, 36, remains at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Thursday, with a bail amount set at $150,000, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s booking records show.

Suspected child abuse, felon in possession of a firearm, and criminal threat were also shown among Keiser’s booking record.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that a search warrant was authored by Deputy Franco for a residence in the 12700 Block of Santa Anita Trail in Spring Valley Lake.

The address is between Spring Valley Lake Parkway and Ridgecrest Road, situated north of Bear Valley Road.

The warrant led to the seizure of 200 pounds of marijuana, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia, and an AR15 rifle, sheriff’s officials said.

Keiser was arrested and booked at the HDDC. He is expected to appear on Friday and Feb. 22 in Victorville Superior Court, sheriff’s booking records show.

The sheriff's department asks anyone with information about the ongoing investigation to contact the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Spring Valley Lake warrant leads to arrest and hundreds of pounds of marijuana