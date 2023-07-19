Spring Valley man accused of possessing and promoting child pornography

TOWN OF RAMAPO - A Spring Valley man has been accused of possessing and promoting child pornography.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced Tuesday that David Barrera Crespo, 25, of Spring Valley was arrested last week and charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child, both felonies.

Crespo is alleged to have possessed a video of an adult male engaging in sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 10.

Crespo was arraigned Friday before Ramapo Town Justice Djinsad Desir, who set bail at $5,000 cash, $15,000 bond or $30,000 partially secured bond with 10 percent down.

Walsh's office had requested $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond or partially secured bond with 10 percent down.

Crespo posted bail and is scheduled to return to court on July 26.

The name of his attorney was not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Child pornography charges against Spring Valley man