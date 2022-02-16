Spring Valley man arraigned on a murder charge in 2020 shooting of Juvenson Paul

SPRING VALLEY – A 20-year-old village resident faced murder charges Wednesday in the 2020 shooting of Juvenson Paul, whom police found dead in a car that had crashed into a Prospect Gardens building.

Jack Ramirez pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other felonies during his arraignment before Rockland County Judge Larry Schwartz. The judge unsealed a multiple-count indictment against Ramirez and ordered him held without bail in the county jail.

No details have been released yet on how Spring Valley police came to arrest Ramirez, who was being held in the Dutchess County jail on an unrelated charge. His attorney, Claire McCue Cincotta of the Public Defender's Office, waived a reading of the charges.

A car with front end damage is towed from the scene of a car-into-townhouse crash at Prospect Gardens at Prospect Street and Ewing Avenue in Spring Valley, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Juvenson Paul was found dead of a homicide in the driver's seat, police said.

Ramirez was brought to County Court in shackles and a black jumpsuit with gray stripes. He's been serving a jail sentence for gun possession since Jan. 26, prosecutor Michael Dugandzic told the judge.

Dugandzic also told the judge that Ramirez is wanted on an arrest warrant for attempted murder in 2021 in Paterson, New Jersey. He said the charge involves a shooting in the Silk City in Passaic County.

Paul, a 28-year-old village resident, was shot before his car crashed at 7 Prospect Gardens off Route 45 on Jan. 21, 2020, police said at the time.

Police determined Paul had been fatally shot before the car crash. They were looking for a dark, four-door sedan that was seen leaving the scene toward Ewing Avenue, with possibly three people.

Schwartz adjourned the case until March 1. Cincotta asked for extra time so Ramirez's attorney through the 18B counsel plan could review the charges and documents. The 18B counsel plan includes private attorneys who assigned to represent people who lack the money for a lawyer and can't be represented by the Public Defender's Office.

The murder charge carries a prison sentence upon conviction of 15 to 25 years to life.

