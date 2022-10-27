Spring Valley man arrested in NC on attempted murder warrant in Yonkers shooting last week

YONKERS − A Spring Valley man is awaiting extradition to New York from North Carolina, where he was arrested on a warrant for attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Yonkers last week, city police said.

According to Yonkers police, the suspect, Nahkeem Janvier, 21, fled New York state after the shooting.

Yonkers police said officers responded to an apartment on Vineyard Avenue around 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 19 after receiving a report of a shooting. They said the parties involved in the dispute left the scene before officers arrived.

Yonkers detectives were able to locate the victim, identified only as a 33-year-old man who lives in Yonkers. Police said he had taken himself to a local trauma center with a gunshot wound to his arm that police described as non-life-threatening.

Police said an investigation determined that the man allegedly had been shot by a relative of his domestic partner, later identified as Janvier. Police said it appeared that both men were involved in a dispute that escalated to violence when Janvier allegedly displayed a handgun and fired at least three shots in the other man's direction, striking him once.

Police said Janvier then fled the scene and ultimately the state.

Police said detectives filed for and were issued an arrest warrant for Janvier for attempted second-degree murder and unlawful weapon possession.

Yonkers police investigators, working closely with the village of Spring Valley police and the FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, were able to track Janvier to the Charlotte, N.C. area. Janvier was apprehended on Sunday by the FBI Charlotte Violent Crime Task Force and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

Janvier is now awaiting extradition.

