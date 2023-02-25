Spring Valley man charged with attempted murder in machete attack, police say

SPRING VALLEY - A Spring Valley man was charged with attempted murder following a machete attack in the village late Thursday night, according to Spring Valley police.

Police said they responded to the area of 55 North Myrtle Avenue for a report of a man with a machete around 10:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police found two men bleeding and took them to a local hospital. One of them had multiple cuts on his body.

The other man was the apparent attacker; he was identified in a police news release only as a 57-year-old man from Spring Valley.

He was charged with attempted murder, a felony, and was arraigned before Village Justice David Fried in Spring Valley Justice Court. He is being held in lieu of $60,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond, pending further court action.

No other details about the machete attack were released by police, including what might have motivated it.

Police said the investigation is continuing. Anyone who witnessed the attack or has relevant information about it is asked to call Detective Eugene Suarez at 845-356-7400.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Spring Valley police charge man with attempted murder in machete attack