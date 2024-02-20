Spring Valley man who rescued baby from fire honored with New York's Liberty Medal

SPRING VALLEY — The sight of heavy smoke pouring from a neighboring apartment building spurred Jean Donald Mathieu to action. He climbed a tree, scaled a fence and ran up a fire escape to the third-floor apartment Feb. 3 to help save an 8-month-old girl and two women from a fire.

On Sunday, the Spring Valley man was honored with the Liberty Medal, the state Senate's highest honor for an individual. State Sen. Bill Weber, R-Montebello, presented the medal to Mathieu at Finkelstein Memorial Library during a meeting of the Haitian Cultural Preservation, Inc., a nonprofit that serves the county's large and longstanding Haitian-American community.

Jean Donald Mathieu, left, is presented with the New York State Senate Liberty Award by state Sen. Bill Weber on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley. Mathieu rescued a baby and two women from a fire on Feb. 3, 2024.

A shortcut to rescue

Mathieu was returning home from his job in New Jersey on that Saturday afternoon when he saw the smoke.

He explained after Sunday's ceremony that he spotted the smoke when he was driving into his apartment complex off Union Road. He spotted the smoke from a West Eckerson Road complex that abuts his.

Mathieu realized that it would take minutes to drive around to the West Eckerson Road apartments where the smoke was coming from, he said Sunday after the Liberty Medal ceremony. So he ran, used a tree to quickly get over a metal fence, then scurried up the fire escape to warn the people inside.

"I didn't think about my life when I did that," Mathieu said Sunday after receiving the Liberty Medal.

The fire, according to alerts, had started on the second floor. Some 75 firefighters from five departments responded and two individuals required medical attention for smoke inhalation, according to the Liberty Award resolution.

'Don't be a bystander'

Weber lauded Mathieu's quick thinking. "What heroes do is run toward that danger."

Mathieu, a longtime Spring Valley resident, hosts a radio show, "Touche à Tout," on Groove FM.

The takeaway from Mathieu's story, Weber said, is, "when you see someone in trouble, don't be a bystander."

State Sen. Bill Weber, R-Montebello, left, stands with Jean Donald Mathieu after presenting the Spring Valley resident with the New York State Senate's Liberty Award on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley.

Mathieu said people were still calling him to congratulate him on his actions on Feb. 3.

His advice for others who may find themselves in a similar situation? "If you can do something, just do it."

Nancy Cutler writes about People & Policy for lohud.com and the USA Today Network New York. Reach her at ncutler@lohud.com; follow her on X (Twitter), Threads and Instagram at @nancyrockland.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: New York Liberty Medal goes to Spring Valley man who rescued baby