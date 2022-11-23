Spring Valley man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing girl

NEW CITY — A Spring Valley man has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a girl over a period of three years.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh said the defendant, Holger Chuya-Andrade, 33, of Spring Valley, was found guilty of one count of predatory sexual assault against a child and one count of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, both felonies.

He was sentenced Monday by Rockland County Court Judge Kevin Russo to 20 years to life in state prison on the first count and 20 years in prison on the second count. The sentences are to run concurrently.

'I am so thankful': Westchester heart recipient is first among HIV-positive patients

Fatal fire: Evergreen Court fire victim's sons sue facility, others over his death.

Redistricting map:Rockland's Day signs legislative redistricting map despite civil rights leaders' criticism

According to Walsh, from May 1, 2011, to May 1, 2014, Chuya-Andrade engaged in a course of sexual abuse that started when the girl was 7 years old and lasted until she was 10 years old.

Walsh added if Chuya-Andrade is ever released from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for The Journal News, The Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal Reach him at mrandall@gannett.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Spring Valley man gets 20 years to life for sexual abuse of a child