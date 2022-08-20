Spring Valley police investigate homicide near Franklin Court, Van Orden Avenue

SPRING VALLEY - Spring Valley police announced Saturday morning that they are investigating a homicide that happened overnight.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the homicide happened in the area of Franklin Court and Van Orden Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.

No other details were immediately available.

