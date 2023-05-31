Spring Valley police investigating after two men found with gunshot wounds

Spring Valley police are investigating after two 25-year-old men were found with gunshot wounds on Sunday night.

The police said in a statement they received multiple calls at about 8 p.m. of shots being fired in an area of Slinn Avenue.

Officers located a Spring Valley man with apparent gunshot wounds and began first aid, according to the police. A short time later, police found another Spring Valley man with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospitals, the police said, but their conditions were not given.

The police have not identified the two men and did not immediately respond to questions about what occurred. The statement did not say whether the shootings were related, how they happened and precisely where, and whether the two men knew each other.

The police asked that anyone with information contact the department at (845) 356-7400 or at tips@villagespringvalley.org.

