Spring Valley: Rockland ready to inspect buildings if state takes over; suspensions urged

SPRING VALLEY – Rockland County Executive Ed Day said Wednesday the county is prepared to take over Spring Valley Building Department inspections and other duties at the request of the state.

The prospect of deputizing the county comes amid the continuing criminal investigation into the fatal fire at Evergreen Court Home for Adults, in which six people have been charged.

Among them are two Building Department officials – Wayne Ballard and chief inspector Raymond Canario. They've been accused of filing fraudulent reports with the state concerning inspections. Spring Valley Trustee Eudson Francois said the pair are continuing to work while facing charges and has called for their suspensions.

Letter to Mayor Simon: State agency discusses discrepancies in reports filed by Spring Valley

Turmoil: History of problems at Spring Valley building department caused state monitors to step in

Spring Valley fire: Chief Inspector Ballard pleads not guilty; See what complaint says

The Department of State's Division of Building Standards and Codes also says the village claimed to have inspected Evergreen Court but never documented the inspection in required reports to the state. The agency has demanded the village reconcile the lack of documentation and audit its files, according to a state letter obtained by The Journal News/lohud to Mayor Alan Simon.

Charges: Evergreen Court fire criminal complaints accuse rabbis of violating fire codes

The inspection history of Evergreen Court and other facilities are part of the investigation by the Rockland District Attorney's Office, working with state fire investigators, U.S. Homeland Security, Spring Valley police, and the Rockland sheriff's office.

Spring Valley FIrefighter Jared Lloyd, 35, the father of two young sons, and adult home resident Oliver Hueston, 79, died March 22 in the fire and building collapse at 65 Lafayette St.

Trustee calls for suspensions

Francois, citing the two deaths and the criminal charges, said he urged Simon on Tuesday to suspend Ballard and Canario, pending the outcome of the cases. He noted the mayor and his legal team have suspended inspectors and other personnel for non-criminal crimes.

Story continues

Francois also said Simon should be removed from office for lack of oversight of the Building Department, and not be re-elected to a second, four-year term. Simon, a disbarred attorney removed as a judge for inappropriate behavior, won a June Democratic Party primary, beating out a handful of candidates, including Francois.

"The mayor has suspended people and removed them for far less and for non-criminal charges," Francois said. "We lost two lives and this could have been prevented if the village did their job.

"The mayor is the one fully responsible as the village's chief official. You can’t tell me you're the mayor and not oversee whether folks are doing their jobs."

The multiple suspensions by Simon and his legal team on civil service charges include Manny Carmona, who won his job back at a hearing; inspector Jesse Hutton, who retired; and part-time fire inspector Frank Youngman, a former Hillcrest fire chief and retired Orangetown police officer, who won his court case and is seeking two years back pa. Simon also fired John Zajac as fire inspector and former West Haverstraw fire chief; and suspended a police dispatcher.

Through the recent position changes, a code inspector had been performing fire inspections.

Spring Valley mayor Alan Simon is pictured at a service March 26, 2021, to thank first responders from around the county and remember Spring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd who died in a fire recently. The ceremony was held outside of the Village of Spring Valley offices.

Francois noted Simon pushed the village board to hire Ballard at $170,000 a year to run the Building Department and Department of Public Works. Francois said Simon later removed Ballard as director of the Building Department without explanation.

Francois said Simon told him he wouldn't suspend Ballard or Canario.

Village Attorney Alvin Spitzer declined to comment Wednesday on the state letter or the personnel issues on behalf of Simon, who doesn't respond to media questions about the investigation or village decisions.

Spitzer, a veteran criminal attorney, recently succeeded Andrew Cohen, who resigned in late May. Assistant Attorney Jeffrey Millman, who oversaw the building department, has taken a leave of his position, Francois said. Millman declined to comment on the investigation and personnel issues.

Rockland government ready to inspect

With the village in turmoil and fire and safety inspections in question, Day said Wednesday the county and state have held preliminary discussions about what would be required and the county has provided a draft action plan should the state decide to move forward.

"We are ready, willing, and able to support any effort from New York State to fix this problem," Day said.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day offers an update on the Evergreen Court Home for Adults fire during a press confrence at the Rockland County Fire Training Center in Pomona on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

The county has health department inspectors and can use other people certified in the state codes.

"We have a number of qualified personnel ready to assist with or oversee the functions of the Spring Valley Building Department," Day said. "That said, any comprehensive effort would likely require additional staff from either the state or existing qualified village employees."

State monitors: Monitors to oversee building departments in Ramapo, Spring Valley

Spring Valley: Board signs onto state monitor for building department

Officials: State must take over Ramapo fire inspections

Day noted the state considered deputizing the county in 2015 but decided to install monitors to oversee the building departments in Spring Valley and Ramapo. The Ramapo monitor, Ericka Kreiger, now oversees Spring Valley after the state determined Ramapo met basic guidelines.

Day and Assemblyman Kenneth Zebrowski, D-Valley Cottage, have been banging the drum for years for state intervention in Ramapo and Spring Valley.

Zebrowski said Wednesday that he, Day, and fire officials previously called for the Spring Valley Building Department to be stripped of its authority.

"During the last six years, we have achieved some intervention by the state but obviously not the drastic sea change we need," Zebrowski said.

He said the Evergreen Court fire and multiple charges highlight the need for an immediate takeover of the building department to change the culture of non-compliance.

"The village has shown an inability to perform the basic function of ensuring the safety of its buildings and a drastic takeover action is the only option that should be considered," he said.

Charges: Evergreen Court fire criminal complaints accuse rabbis of violating fire codes

Evergreen Court timeline: Rabbi cleaning before fire; chief says link to alarm was offline

Investigators have not released information on when the adult care facility was last inspected or inspections reports by the village, the cause of the fire, or the water pressure issues from SUEZ NY — a long-standing complaint among firefighters in the village. The firefighters had to stretch hose lines for blocks to get sufficient water flow.

The Department of State has declined comment on the investigation or Kreiger.

"In light of these ongoing investigations, the Department of State cannot provide any comments relating to this subject at this time other than that the Department of State is fully committed to cooperating with any ongoing investigations by law enforcement agencies," the department said.

Evergreen inspection questioned

Under the monitoring plan, Spring Valley is required to file reports with the state detailing inspections and provide a schedule for checking the buildings for fire and safety code compliance.

Joseph Addario, the director of the Division of Buildings Standards and Codes, wrote a letter dated April 30 to Simon and Millman about a potential false report by the village.

Addario's letter states the village verbally indicated Evergreen Court had been inspected in April 2019.

But Addario contends the village didn't provide documentation to the state in its filings that backs up claims the adult facility had been inspected as required during the past three years.

"Following the March 23, 2021 fire at Evergreen Court Home for Adults at 65 Lafayette Street, it has come to our attention that there are discrepancies within the records previously submitted to the Department," Addario wrote.

"Previously, with respect to recordkeeping, the Village has advised that 'Routine checks will be conducted to ensure files and documents have been in fact entered and filed correctly,'" he wrote.

Addario noted in light of the discrepancies with respect to Evergreen Court and others that may exist, the village needs to do the following:

audit the records;

determine where additional discrepancies exist;

detail how the village will take remedial steps to expeditiously conduct overdue inspections and correct records to reflect those inspections;

ensure the future integrity of its recordkeeping system.

Firefighters work at the scene of a major fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley March 23, 2021.

Investigation continues; no details

District Attorney Thomas Walsh has declined to detail the case against Ballard and Canario. The criminal complaint accuses Ballard of filing a false report in 2019, while Canario is charged with filing fraudulent reports for 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Canario has yet to pass the civil service exam for the building inspector position, but has required training for the job.

The village has refused to respond to Freedom of Information requests for the inspection reports and the certifications of building and fire inspectors.

Two of the people arrested — Rabbi Nathaniel Sommer and his son, Rabbi Aaron Sommer — are charged with manslaughter, arson and assault.

They were cleansing the facility's kitchen ovens for Passover. The complaints accuse them of violating fire and safety code regulations when using a 20-pound propane-injected torch and not monitoring after they left. They've pleaded not guilty and have been released on $200,00 bail pending a court appearance scheduled for Aug. 31.

Two adult home employees — director Denise Kerr of Brooklyn and Emanuel Lema of Pomona — also are charged.

Kerr, a former state official, is accused in a criminal complaint of knowing the rabbis lacked permits and failed to follow safety regulations.

Lema, 47, has pleaded not guilty to obstruction and criminal impersonation contained in a criminal complaint. He is accused of calling the county's fire dispatch center under another employee's name to have the facility's alarm connection put on test mode for the cleaning. He never called back to have the connection put back in service, leading to eight hours of test mode, the complaint states.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com. Twitter: @lohudlegal. Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Spring Valley: After fire, Rockland says it can take over inspections