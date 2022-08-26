Spring Valley stabbing: Police investigate killing of Stalin De La Cruz

Spring Valley police have released new details on a homicide that occurred on Saturday and which they continue to investigate.

Police said Thursday that Stalin De La Cruz was the victim of that killing.

The 21-year-old village resident was walking home from a family event on North Main Street around 3:40 a.m. and was stabbed on Van Orden Avenue, police said. Family took De La Cruz to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, where he died.

De La Cruz will be buried in Ecuador, according to Sniffen Sagala Funeral Home in Spring Valley, which is handling his arrangements.

Police asked anyone with information on the stabbing to contact them at 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.

