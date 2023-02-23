Spring Valley woman convicted in stabbing, slashing of village restaurant owner

NEW CITY - A Rockland County Court jury has convicted a Spring Valley woman of stabbing and slashing a village businesswoman.

Evelyn Lopez, 38, faces five to 25 years in state prison on the felony charges when sentenced on May 16 by Judge Larry Schwartz, according to the Rockland District Attorney's Office.

The jurors convicted Lopez on Wednesday of first-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Lopez attacked the restaurant owner on March 10, 2022, as the business owner entered her vehicle after closing her restaurant, the prosecutor's office said in a news release.

Lopez had feigned the need for medical assistance, then stabbed the business woman numerous times, slashing her in the face and hand, according to the release. The release didn't name the crime victim nor provide details about why the attack occurred.

The stabbing lacerated tendons in the woman's hand, requiring specialized surgery, and caused a deep gash to her face, the release stated. Officers from multiple police departments responded and recovered the knives possessed by Lopez.

Lopez faces a lengthy prison sentence, District Attorney Thomas Walsh said in the statement.

“The defendant viciously attacked the victim as she was walking to her car after closing her restaurant for the night," Walsh said. “This senseless act of extreme violence caused serious injuries to the victim."

The jury verdict came after a three-week trial overseen by Schwartz and prosecuted by Supervising Assistant District Attorney Graham Chapman and Senior Assistant District Attorney Matthew Martinez of the office's Violent Felony Trial Bureau.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com. Twitter: @lohudlegal.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Spring Valley woman faces up to 25 years for stabbing business owner