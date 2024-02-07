Here’s when spring weather arrives in Dallas-Fort Worth. Could we have more cold spells?

Perhaps Punxsutawney Phil got it right after all. Spring-like weather will bloom across Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday and Friday before thunderstorms with possible hail arrive and rain falls on the weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service Fort Worth office.

“Following a few dry days, rain chances will increase heading into the weekend. While it won’t be raining the entire weekend, rain chances will be highest on Saturday and Sunday,” the forecast states. “A few strong storms are possible Friday night and Saturday, and rain amounts will average around an inch or less. A cold front will move through late Saturday with cooler and windy conditions on Sunday.”

By early next week, temperatures will cool down considerably with lows across the region plunging back to the 30s.

In the meantime, expect a breezy Wednesday as a light southwest wind increases into the afternoon. Then a slight chance of rain overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Sunny skies and southwest winds will warm things up Thursday, with highs in the 70s.

Speaking of spring, it’ll get here before we know it regardless of whether you believe the rotund groundhog from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

The spring equinox begins on Tuesday, March 19, which is the astronomical beginning of the spring season in the northern hemisphere, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.