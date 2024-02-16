When will spring weather come to Mississippi? Here’s what Farmers’ Almanac predicts

Spring will be hopping in before you know it.

Its official start is on March 19 with the spring equinox. This date could mean saying “goodbye” to the cold.

Of course, spring weather is a toss-up around the nation because some states usher in warmer days quicker than others.

So, what’s the forecast for Mississippi?

Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says.

Farmers’ Almanac spring 2024 predictions

The Farmers’ Almanac is calling this spring a “polar coaster” because many states will stay colder longer.

But that’s not quite the case for the Southern states.

Here’s a look at the long-range forecast for the southeast region (Mississippi, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida):

Overall, this region will get plenty of rain and several thunderstorms. Farmers’ Almanac described the South’s weather in two words this upcoming spring: “balmy” and “stormy.”

Mississippi and other states will also see a wet Easter, as the Farmers’ Almanac predicts rain and thunderstorms for the area from March 28 to 31.

By Memorial Day in May, Mississippi will still be seeing some of those storms, but it will finally be warm (and humid, of course).

