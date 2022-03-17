Spring weather forecast: Western megadrought to persist, worsen

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The ongoing western megadrought will continue for at least the next few months, federal forecasters announced Thursday in their spring weather outlook.

Overall, a dry, warm spring is predicted for much of the U.S., especially across the western half of the nation, scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

“Severe to exceptional drought has persisted in some areas of the West since the summer of 2020 and drought has expanded to the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley,” said Jon Gottschalck of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

“With nearly 60% of the continental U.S. experiencing minor to exceptional drought conditions, this is the largest drought coverage we’ve seen in the U.S. since 2013,” he said. This is the second year in a row that drought is a concern across the West, NOAA said.

GRIM MILESTONE:The intense dry spell in the West is worst 'megadrought' in 1,200 years, new study says

Lake Powell water levels hit a historic low over the summer amid a megadrought engulfing the West. The dramatic change was visible at Antelope Point Marina near Page, Arizona on July 30, 2021.
Lake Powell water levels hit a historic low over the summer amid a megadrought engulfing the West. The dramatic change was visible at Antelope Point Marina near Page, Arizona on July 30, 2021.

In fact, the Western megadrought, which has been exacerbated by climate change, is the worst in 1,200 years, researchers say.

And California continued its plunge further into drought conditions: According to this week's U.S. Drought Monitor, 35% of the state is enduring extreme drought, up from just 12% a week ago.

This does not bode well for California's wildfire season, experts warned. During a Thursday conference call for reporters, NOAA's Brad Pugh said "as we go into the summer months, it will set the stage for elevated risk of wildfire activity."

As for temperatures over the next three months, more than half of the U.S. should see above-average temperatures this spring, and the greatest chances will be in the southern Rockies and southern Plains, NOAA said.

WHAT IS A TORNADO?: Everything you need to know about these violent storms

Below-average temperatures are most likely in the Pacific Northwest.

As for precipitation, above-average rainfall is most likely in portions of the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and the mid-Atlantic, while below-average precipitation is forecast for most of the western and central U.S, NOAA said.

The worst of the nation's flooding this spring should be in the north-central U.S.: “Due to late fall and winter precipitation, which saturated soils and increased streamflows, major flood risk potential is expected for the Red River of the North in North Dakota and James River in South Dakota,” said Ed Clark, director of NOAA’s National Water Center.

Spring tornado forecast

And while NOAA doesn't predict the severity of the spring tornado season, other weather agencies do produce seasonal forecasts for severe weather: AccuWeather said earlier this week that based on its analysis of weather and climate data, the next several weeks look to be quite active for the severe storms that spawn tornadoes.

"April looks like a very active month," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok warned. "That could be the most active (month) as far as the number of tornadoes."

CLIMATE CHANGE AND TORNADOES:Did climate change play a role in the deadly weekend tornadoes?

About 200 to 275 tornadoes are forecast to spin up in April, significantly more than what unfolded last April, when only 73 tornadoes were recorded, and well above the average of 155, AccuWeather said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spring weather forecast: Western megadrought to persist, worsen

    A Northern California man who admitted to taking two bear cubs from their den and notified officials after he was unable to care for them pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited species, wildlife officials said. Cody Dylon Setzer, 29, and a co-worker who has not been identified and cooperated with authorities took the month-old bears from their den in a tree that had fallen across a forest road, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday. Setzer contacted wildlife officers on March 9, 2019, and told them he had found the baby bears along Highway 263 north of Yreka in Siskiyou County, the department said.