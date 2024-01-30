Spring-like weather likely in Kansas City. Could rain showers, thunderstorms be on way?

It’s almost as if the Kansas City area decided to skip the month of February when it comes to the weather this week.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will move into the metro giving folks a taste of spring. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to around 60 degrees through most of the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

That is typically what Kansas City sees in March. The normal temperature is 39 degrees in late January and 43.6 degrees in February.

On Monday, temperatures climbed to 61 degrees in Kansas City, breaking a stretch of 61 days without reaching 60 degrees, the weather service said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It was the longest stretch of days not reaching 60 degrees since 2010!” the weather service said.

Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday after a cold front moved through overnight, the weather service said. With temperatures to reach a high in the mid-40s on Tuesday, conditions will still be above normal.

For the rest of the work week, temperatures will climb into the mid-50s to around 60 degrees, with Thursday likely to be the warmest day, according to the weather service.

There is a chance for isolated sprinkles on Tuesday. The next best chance for accumulating rain comes on Saturday into Sunday, the weather service said. Some thunderstorms could develop late Friday.

Above normal temperatures are expected to continue into next week.