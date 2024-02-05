More spring-like weather likely in Kansas City. How long above-normal temps will last

Spring-like weather is expected in Kansas City as temperatures are expected to soar up to 25 degrees above normal this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid and upper 50s for most of the week. The warmest day will be Thursday, when temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s, according to the weather service.

Unseasonably warm conditions continue into the weekend, with temperatures expected to reach around 58 degrees on Friday and 51 degrees on Saturday.

Overnight temperatures will be warmer than normal too, ranging from the low 30s on Monday and Tuesday, and then the low 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the weather service.

Temperatures this time of year typically are in the low 40s during the day and the low 20s overnight.

Dry conditions are expected through most of the week, although rain chances return Thursday and Sunday, the weather service said.

More seasonable weather returns as temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s on Sunday, the weather service said.

Near-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation are expected for mid-February.