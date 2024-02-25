Spring-like weather returns Sunday with a pattern change early in the workweek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! The mild stretch of weather will continue today as high pressure remains in place.

Plan on ample sunshine with increasing southwest flow ahead our next storm system. With southwest flow increasing, temperatures and winds will increase with daytime highs running 5-10 degrees above normal. Winds will increase throughout the afternoon and evening with stronger winds into Monday. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s along the Wasatch Front with upper 60s expected for St. George.

A strong low pressure system dropping south out of the Gulf of Alaska will bring wintry weather back to the state following a cold front. Moisture will begin streaming into the mountain areas tonight into Monday with continued wet weather into Tuesday. The timing on the front appears to be late Monday evening for northern Utah with valley rain changing over to snow behind the frontal passage.

Winter weather alerts will go into effect tonight through Tuesday afternoon as heavy snowfall is expected for the Northern and Central Mountains. Our ski resorts will do really well with this next storm as most could see 10-20″ of snowfall through Tuesday. The Upper Cottonwoods could see up to 30″ or more of snow, especially if lake effect snowfall picks up Tuesday night into early Wednesday.











In the valley, scattered rain showers are expected Monday with a transition over the snow behind the cold front. The forecast for the valleys is generally 1-4″ with 3-6″ along the benches of Northern Utah. The heaviest snowfall will likely occur early Tuesday morning and impacts are possible to the Tuesday morning commute. Be sure to check back for updates on the latest forecast as the storm gets closer.

Bottom line?! Above normal temperatures Sunday followed by cold and snow into Tuesday.

Bottom line?! Above normal temperatures Sunday followed by cold and snow into Tuesday.

