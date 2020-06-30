springbig Announces Integration with Dutchie to Include Cannabis Delivery and Rewards in One Platform

The new technology integration allows customers to access their loyalty program and rewards status while improving retailers' customer experiences and marketing operations

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- springbig , a leading provider in cannabis CRM and loyalty marketing technology, today announced a new integration with Dutchie , the world's largest and fastest growing online cannabis marketplace. For dispensaries that use Dutchie and springbig, this new integration allows customers who are enrolled in a dispensary's loyalty program to access their available points and rewards available and redeem them directly in Dutchie, which will help businesses increase sales and improve customer retention.

(PRNewsfoto/springbig) More

Springbig and Dutchie users will now be able to redeem their loyalty points at eligible dispensaries through delivery and pick-up orders, nullifying the need to physically visit the store in order to use rewards. Consumers no longer have to transition between apps or visit the store to check the status of their rewards - all of that information will be conveniently located directly in the Dutchie app and platform.

"With delivery and pick-up gaining popularity due to our nation's new normal, the ability to view loyalty points in the delivery app is a significant advantage for both the user and the dispensary, improving user's ease of use as well as the dispensary's competitive edge," said Jeffrey Harris, springbig CEO. "Our integration with Dutchie couldn't have been settled at a more appropriate time, and we look forward to improving the relationships between dispensaries and consumers."

Dutchie is a market leader in cannabis e-commerce and online ordering. Dutchie processes over 10 percent of all legal cannabis sales and serves over 1,200 cannabis dispensaries in 24 states and Canada. The platform enables consumers to search and buy their favorite products from their favorite stores, and place an order online and pick it up or have it delivered in under an hour.

"Dutchie will bring further convenience to our users and customers with our springbig and integration," said Ross Lipson, Dutchie co-founder and CEO. "As we continue to grow our customer base, we aim to bring unmatched value to dispensaries by providing the technology tools to help businesses thrive. Together with springbig, we are improving the overall consumer experience as we adapt to today's consumer behaviors."

About Dutchie

Based in Bend, Oregon, Dutchie is the cannabis industry's leading and fastest-growing ecommerce provider, powering online ordering for the top dispensaries throughout the United States and Canada. Today, it powers 10 percent of all cannabis sales in the U.S. and hosts more than 25 percent of all cannabis dispensaries nationwide. Dutchie is a product- and design-focused company that has created a best-in-class experience for cannabis dispensaries and shoppers. Since its inception in 2017, Dutchie has experienced significant growth. The company has raised $18M in funding and is backed by Snoop Dogg's Casa Verde Capital, one of the leading cannabis-focused VC's; Gron Ventures, members of the founding team at DoorDash; Kevin Durant's Thirty Five Ventures; and other notable angel investors. To learn more, visit www.dutchie.com .