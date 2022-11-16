SpringBig Holdings Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

·1 min read

SpringBig Holdings (NASDAQ:SBIG) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$7.46m (up 22% from 3Q 2021).

  • Net loss: US$3.06m (loss widened by 365% from 3Q 2021).

  • US$0.12 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.037 loss in 3Q 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

SpringBig Holdings Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 6.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 25%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 50% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 13% growth forecast for the Software industry in the US.

Performance of the American Software industry.

The company's shares are up 20% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for SpringBig Holdings (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

