Springboard and Speridian join hands to offer Financial Aid Management System ("FAMS"), a technology-driven solution that helps State agencies effectively disburse COVID-19 federal relief funds

IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Springboard Solutions, a subsidiary of Springboard Nonprofit, one of the nation's leading financial counseling organizations, has joined hands with Speridian Technologies, a global IT consulting and solutions company, in offering an end-to-end Financial Aid Management System ("FAMS") for State agencies. In light of the significant economic impact directly related to the coronavirus pandemic, FAMS will empower these agencies to enable immediate distribution of funds they receive under various COVID-19 federal relief programs. FAMS is a cost-effective technology solution for State agencies to outsource the execution, management and tracking of federally mandated programs to Speridian, thereby reducing the burden of managing these programs with current staff and resources.

Springboard and Speridian previously partnered in launching end-to-end fulfillment centers for various states' allocation of the U.S. Department of Treasury's Hardest Hit Fund® Program, and have been recognized by Treasury as a model administrator for the distribution of government funding.

"Along with our long-standing technology partner, Speridian Technologies, we have been at the forefront of many economic downturns and disasters over the past several years," said Melinda Opperman, Chair, Springboard Solutions. "Our partnership has a successful history of helping multiple agencies and their constituents. With the proprietary FAMS, we provide a complete solution for state and federal agencies to effectively manage various financial aid programs related to COVID-19."

"Speridian has developed significant capabilities in providing technology solutions for state agencies that were tasked with supporting federal hardship assistance programs such as those instituted after the financial crisis of 2008," said KP Hari, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Speridian Technologies. "With FAMS, we have developed a viable, cost-effective technology solution for government agencies. We look forward to the possibility of a partnership with them in fulfilling our mutual goal of helping the American people restore their economic health in these difficult times."

About Springboard Solutions

Since 1974, Springboard Nonprofit has an extensive history of helping financially troubled consumers. As a founding member of the Homeownership Preservation Foundation's national HOPE™ Hotline, Springboard has helped over 2,000,000 individuals and families in the past 45+ years. Springboard Solutions, the fulfillment arm of Springboard has a bilingual staff and multi-language translation services capable of interfacing with 120 languages. Its operations are scalable with sophisticated technologies and quality controls. Springboard is experienced with the administration of federal funds as the former central processing center for California's $2 Billion "Keep Your Home California" program and is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regional housing counseling intermediary.

About Speridian Technologies

As a global business and technology solutions provider, Speridian and its 1,000+ business and technology experts help clients modernize their businesses through Digital Transformation. Headquartered in Albuquerque, NM, with regional offices across the globe, Speridian has been at the forefront of CRM, ERP, HR, CX Innovation since 2003. Our Next-Gen Solutions Practice combined with our partnerships with leading innovators such as Oracle, Microsoft, Salesforce, Amazon, UiPath, Evolution AI and Adobe has led to our proven track record of solving the most pressing business problems with our unique, industry-based 3-pillar approach: (1) business focus, 2) technology-fueled innovation, and 3) delivery excellence.