Springboro man dies in rollover crash in Clearcreek Twp.

Feb. 9—A 27-year-old Springboro man was killed Thursday night in a rollover crash in Warren County.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Bunnell Hill Road south of Shadow Lake Way in Clearcreek Twp., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Lebanon Post.

Benjamin P. Miller was driving 2003 Jeep Wrangler north on Bunnell Hill Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a mailbox and fire hydrant and then overturned, troopers said.

Miller suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner's Office.

He was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Clearcreek Twp. Police Department and Clearcreek Twp. Fire and EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.