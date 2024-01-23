Springboro man is sentenced for 2023 police standoff

Jan. 23—A Springboro man who entered pleas in connection with a lengthy January 2023 standoff with police and two other cases has been given a maximum county sentence in each case.

Jason M. Csorba, 45, was sentenced Monday by Crawford County Court Judge Mark Stevens to a maximum of 11 1/2 months to two years less one day in the county jail. Stevens also ordered Csorba to serve three years of probation with the probation term to run at the same time as the jail sentence.

The sentence handed down Momday is in connection with the Jan. 16, 2023, standoff Csorba had at a Springboro home.

In November, Csorba pleaded no contest to a felony charge of flight to avoid apprehension in connection with that standoff.

In pleading no contest, a person does not admit guilt, but agrees there is enough evidence to convict if a trial were held. A no-contest plea has the same effect for sentencing purposes as pleading guilty.

Csorba also was sentenced Monday by Stevens in two other separate cases in which Csorba had pleaded guilty.

Csorba was given a maximum of 11 1/2 months to two years less one day in jail for reckless endangerment for firing a gun at another man in Spring Township in February 2022.

Stevens also gave Csorba a maximum of 11 1/2 months to two years less one day in jail for simple assault and driving while operating privileges were suspended for assaulting a woman in Spring Township on Jan. 10, 2023.

Stevens ordered all of the sentences to be served at the same time with Csorba given 370 days of pre-sentence jail credit which made him eligible for parole.

The sentences were part of an agreed-upon sentence negotiated between the Crawford County District Attorney's Office and Dustin Cole, Csorba's court-appointed public defender, which was accepted by the court.

Csorba also was ordered by Stevens to pay a total of $500 in fines plus court costs.

On Jan. 16, 2023, Csorba and Carolyn A. Bayles were involved in a multi-hour standoff with 25 Pennsylvania State Police troopers at Bayles' home that eventually ended peacefully.

On Oct. 5, Bayles, 38, pleaded guilty before Stevens to a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution in connection with the standoff. She had faced up to two years in jail when she was sentenced Dec. 1 by Stevens.

Stevens ordered Bayles to serve a maximum of 23 days to two years less one day in county jail with seven days of pre-sentence jail credit. She was released after 16 days, according to online court records.

According to the arrest affidavit filed in the standoff case, troopers went to Bayles' home around 5 p.m. Jan. 16 to arrest Csorba on a warrant from Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

The warrant was for Csorba allegedly failing to appear in county court twice for the reckless endangerment case of February 2022.

The affidavit also states Csorba allegedly fired an arrow and assaulted Bayles at her home on Jan. 10. In investigating that incident, police learned "Csorba made threatening comments such as 'I'm not gonna be taken alive,'" the affidavit said.

In court Monday, Csorba admitted to Stevens that he had made such a statement.

"I did say 'I'd rather be dead than taken into custody,'" Csorba told the judge. "That's where my mental health was (at that time)."

Csorba told the judge that he had been under stress last January due to his daughter having had complications from surgery.

"We were in Pittsburgh for 18 days and I got home with my family when the police showed up" to serve the warrant for the February 2022 case, he said. "I didn't turn myself in as I should have. I apologize for everything I caused."

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.