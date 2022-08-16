Springboro man victim of 2nd deadly stabbing over weekend in Dayton

Aug. 16—A 40-year-old Springboro man was killed Sunday night in the second deadly stabbing of the weekend in Dayton.

Police and medics were called shortly after 8 p.m. to a house in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue.

"There was some sort of disagreement between the two at the residence there when the suspect had a knife during the fight and the victim was stabbed in the chest one time," Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said during a Monday afternoon media briefing.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Samuel G. Osborne.

The younger man lives with his mother and grandmother at the residence, where Osborne had been visiting the suspect's mother, Johns said.

It is not clear what led to the argument, but Johns said there appeared to be an ongoing disagreement or animosity toward Osborne.

The 21-year-old man was arrested late Sunday at the house. He was booked on a preliminary murder charge in the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains held without bond, jail records show.

A 65-year-old woman was stabbed to death Friday evening at her apartment in the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue in Dayton.

The coroner's office also identified her as Glenda A. Pope.

Bond was set at $1 million on Monday for 42-year-old Deantre Maurice Lloyd during his arraignment in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts each of murder and felonious assault.

Pope and Lloyd were friends and he was visiting her at the time of the stabbing. Johns said officers arrested Lloyd Friday as he tried to leave with the knife used in the attack.

"We did recover the murder weapon from him," he said.