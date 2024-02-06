Springboro police capture 2 juveniles after chase from Miami Twp. in stolen vehicle

Feb. 5—Police arrested two juveniles on Sunday who led police on a car chase in a stolen vehicle from Miami Twp., officers said.

Miami Twp. police said officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Ohio 741 near Miami Village Drive after 7 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for officers and drove into Springboro where officers there were requested to assist.

After several minutes, the suspects abandoned the vehicle on Lytle Five Points Road just east of Dorothy Lane Market and took off on foot but were apprehended by Springboro officers, according to Miami Twp. police.

Both suspects turned over to Miami Twp. police. The juveniles were booked into the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.