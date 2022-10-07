Springboro police investigating after 13 cars broken into, items stolen at parks

Police are investigating after a total of 13 cars were broken into at area parks over the weekend.

On Oct. 2 between the hours of 3:30-5 p.m. police said that 11 cars were broken into at Clearcreek Park. Two more cars were broken into at North Park.

All cars involved had their windows busted out, according to Springboro Police Department.

Multiple purses, wallets and other items were stolen from the cars.

Police said there are two persons of interest in the thefts. They are said to drive a silver 2015-2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was captured trying to cash stolen checks at a bank in Huber Heights.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hogan at 937-748-6849.



