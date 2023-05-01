Springboro Police issue warning about recent phone scam

The Springboro Police Department has issued a warning about a recent phone scam targeting the community.

The department says it has received multiple reports of scammers calling businesses and attempting to defraud the person of money who answers the phone, police said on social media.

Scammers are posing as either Springboro Police or the court.

The department says they and the courts will never call attempting to collect fees, fines, bond, or any money.

It is also reminding people to stay vigilant and report the incoming number to them if possible.