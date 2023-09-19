Springboro schools' insurance to pay $3.5 million to sexual harassment victims, records show

The Springboro Community City School District agreed to pay $3.5 million through its insurance to families involved in a sexual harassment and assault case, according to records the districts released to The Enquirer on Monday.

The district settled with the families in June but refused to say how much money the victims' families would receive. The district rejected a request from The Enquirer seeking public records detailing the settlement. The Enquirer filed a complaint in Ohio's 12th District Court of Appeals in July and was given records outlining the settlement payments this week.

The settlement separates 32 payments of $109,375. After attorneys fees, each child is receiving $71,576.05. That money cannot be released to the child until they are 18.

Parents sued the district in 2019 after former Clearcreek Elementary gym teacher John Austin Hopkins, 29, was charged with sexual misconduct. He was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to eight years in prison.

Prosecutors said Hopkins inappropriately touched first grade girls. There were more than 36 criminal incidents over a three-month period, and 28 students were involved.

The 2019 lawsuit against the school board, former superintendent Daniel Schroer and Clearcreek Elementary Principal Carrie Corder claimed adults at the school were negligent in preventing or responding to Hopkins' behavior.

The district is insured under Liberty Mutual Insurance/Netherlands Insurance Company and as such, the district only paid a maximum of $2,500 deductible for the settlement.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Springboro school's victims of sexual harassment to get $3.5 million