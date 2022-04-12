Springboro woman faces felony charges for alleged assaults on school, jail officers

Apr. 12—A Springboro woman faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers at the high school and in jail.

Bianca Coleman, 33, was indicted Monday by a Warren County grand jury on two counts of assault and obstruction of official business, all felonies, and domestic violence and endangering children, both misdemeanors, for incidents on March 9 in Springboro and March 19 at the county jail in Lebanon, according to the indictment and prosecutors.

Coleman is accused of assaulting a school officer after an argument with administrators over allowing her inside the school when she arrived on March 9, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

"As officers were trying to maintain control of her she kicked one of the officers in the pelvic region," Fornshell said.

Coleman was arrested and booked in the Warren County Jail where she allegedly assaulted a corrections officers 10 days later.

During rounds on March 19, corrections officers noticed Colman's inmate wristband was in pieces. The corrections officers were going to conduct a search of Coleman, who was wearing a headdress, Fornshell said.

Coleman allegedly threw a closed fist at the corrections officer who attempted the search and there was a scuffle involving another officer to get her back in custody. The officers received a busted lip and scratches to the neck and face, Fornshell said.

Coleman is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court on the indicted charges.