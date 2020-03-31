Springbot Launches Integration with Zapier to Help eCommerce Retailers Improve Marketing Efficiency and Automate Data Import

Merchants Able to Bring Valuable Subscriber Data from Thousands of Apps into Marketing Automation Platform

ATLANTA, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbot, a leading data-driven marketing platform for eCommerce businesses, has announced a new integration with Zapier, enabling retailers to import data from thousands of applications into the Springbot platform.

"In every marketing department today, there are numerous tools that are running independent of each other and collecting various data sets. It's the nature of martech and despite the rise of platforms, marketers have niche needs," said Erika Jolly Brookes, CMO at Springbot. "With the Zapier integration, Springbot merchants can now automatically import valuable prospect and customer data from thousands of Zapier enabled apps into Springbot for email and social marketing, as well as overall customer profiling."

Merchants with a Zapier account can create "Zaps" to connect their other applications to Springbot. When subscriber data is brought into Springbot through one of these connections, merchants can then select which list they would like the data to be added to. After initial setup, the process of importing subscribers from the other apps is automated, creating a constant feed for updating and growing the master subscriber list. Additionally, Springbot offers several pre-built Zapier templates to make connecting as easy as possible for stores.

Cliff Beach, Senior Manager of eCommerce and Content at Beautytap, is one customer who is ready to implement Zapier into his brand's marketing. Beautytap is a retailer that focuses on all the latest trends and products in Asian beauty, and also cultivates a community through social media and editorial postings.

"Springbot has consistently found innovative ways to streamline and simplify marketing for Beautytap, which has allowed me to focus on other important aspects of the brand," said Beach. "This new integration with Zapier helps me better manage and segment my customer data by seamlessly pulling information from various tools into Springbot, my core automation platform, making sure my audiences everywhere from Instagram to our editorial readership are accounted for."

More information on the Springbot integration can be found in the Zapier app store: https://zapier.com/apps/springbot/integrations .

Springbot provides advanced eCommerce marketing technology for small to medium-sized retailers. We make the overwhelming task of running multichannel marketing campaigns and tracking attributions simple through data management, automations and analytics. Our platform uses all this information to make data-driven marketing recommendations specifically tailored for retailers' needs. To learn more information about Springbot, please visit www.springbot.com .

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/springbot-launches-integration-with-zapier-to-help-ecommerce-retailers-improve-marketing-efficiency-and-automate-data-import-301032062.html

