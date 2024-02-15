Springdale Road in Cherry Hill to close multiple lanes for water line repair

CHERRY HILL – Repairs to a buried water line are about to disrupt the flow of traffic on a busy street here.

The project, to begin Feb. 19, will close multiple lanes of Springdale Road between Route 70 and Kresson Road, officials say.

Completion is expected between Feb, 23 and 29, "depending on the complexity of the repair," according to a statement from New Jersey American Water.

"Springdale Road will be closed at Kresson Road for northbound traffic, except for residents of Justa Lane," the utility said in a statement.

Springdale Road at Route 70 will be open for southbound traffic only

“Springdale Road is a major county thoroughfare, with thousands of travelers utilizing it every single day, so this closure will cause some disturbances,” said Camden County Commissioner Al Dyer, liaison to the county’s public works department.

He urged motorists to find alternate routes and to plan for delays.

The project will repair a 48-inch main that supplies water to customers in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem counties, according to New Jersey American Water.

Workers used acoustic technology to detect water leaking from the deeply buried pipe, the utility said.

“Due to the location of the leak, we believe there will be no impact to our customers’ water service,” said David Forcinito, a utility executive.

He noted disruptions from the line's repair would be preferable to the greater impact of a water line and possible sinkhole.

For more information or questions about the project, customers may visit the Alerts page on the company’s website at www.newjerseyamwater.com.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Springdale Road water-line repairs could disrupt traffic for two weeks