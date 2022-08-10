Springdale Township woman accused of stealing more than $40K from place of employment

A Springdale Township woman is charged with buying gift cards, food and other items with someone else’s money.

It appears this was an act of revenge.

The woman confessed to police that she used her company credit card to steal more than $40,000. She also gave them a motive: She was owed a bonus at work and wasn’t given it, so she took it for herself.

Surveillance video caught the 48-year-old woman stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Walmart using her company credit card.

Jennifer Ward of Springdale confessed to stealing that credit card from the Passavant Memorial Home nursing home, where she worked for the last 20 years.

Frazer police said, “She used the stolen card 64 times at multiple Walmarts across our area, purchasing gift cards, food, clothing, a sewing machine and several vacuum cleaners.”

A photo shows her with a cart full of items and patio cushions stacked high.

Frazer police said Ward was angry with the nursing home management because they promised to pay her bonus money for recruiting new employees, and they did not make good on those promises.

