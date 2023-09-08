Springdale woman charged in connection to death of 5-year-old daughter

An Allegheny County woman is facing charges in connection to the death of her 5-year-old daughter.

Samantha McMunn, 34, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children after Diem McMunn-Gereshenski’s cause of death was determined to be acute Methadone toxicity by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

On June 13, emergency crews were called to a home in the 40 block of Duquesne Court in Springdale for reports of an unresponsive child, according to Allegheny County police.

Diem was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Lab tests revealed Methadone, a narcotic typically used for pain management or to treat opioid addiction, in the child’s blood.

McMunn told detectives she is in recovery and using Methadone. According to the complaint, two “baby-style syringes” found on the kitchen counter in the home tested positive for Methadone.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘Very dangerous decision’: DA was not notified of accused drug trafficker’s release from jail Center Township daycare worker charged with assaulting, endangering children Homicide suspect in custody after SWAT situation in McKeesport VIDEO: Pittsburgh Public Schools employee charged for allegedly sexually assaulting teenaged girl DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts