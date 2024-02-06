Springer says Texans shouldn't pay Paxton's bills

Feb. 6—Attorney General Ken Paxton may stick Texas residents with a $3-million-plus bill, unless Drew Springer gets his way.

Springer, the Muenster Republican who is retiring from his SD-30 seat at the end of the year, doesn't think he and his Senate colleagues got the full story during Paxton's impeachment trial last September. Senate Republicans, including Springer, voted to acquit the attorney general.

"My decision to acquit was consistent with the case presented to the Senate because I don't believe the evidence presented during the trial proved that Paxton was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," Springer told the Register last week. "It's important to note that my colleagues and I could only use the evidence presented during the trial and Paxton was not required to go under oath and testify."

Paxton recently said he would accept any judgment in a whistleblower suit brought by his former employees, one of the reasons he was impeached by the Texas House last summer. That decision to concede the lawsuit has potentially opened up taxpayers to a more than the $3.3 million settlement. Springer said Paxton has "essentially written a blank check" at the taxpayers' expense and that he should have to answer questions under oath if he seeks any funding approval from the Legislature.

"It's concerning that now Paxton is doing everything possible to stop a deposition and would rather force the taxpayers to pay his settlement instead of answering questions truthfully under oath. In the filing, Paxton stated, 'OAG hereby elects not to contest any issue of fact in this case, as to the claim or damages.' I now believe the Senate may not have heard all the evidence during the trial," Springer added. "If Paxton is not guilty then there should be no settlement. However, I believe that Paxton must testify under oath before the Legislature decides whether a settlement should be paid or not."

And that settlement could go much higher than $3 million.

"Experts expect the judgment cost to rise from $3.3M to nearly $10M. This is unacceptable, and Texans deserve to know the truth," Springer told the Register.

Springer has written to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to reopen Paxton's Senate case. He told the Register last year that senators were closer to voting for conviction than it appeared after the September 2023 trial.

"Trust me, there was at least, I would say, half of them (who) were really close ... if it was a civil court standard, I'm sure he would've been convicted on this versus, you know, beyond a reasonable doubt the death penalty standard," Springer said.

The Muenster Republican added that he wouldn't be surprised if the FBI looks into Paxton's dealings and come up with a stronger case that the one presented to the Texas Senate. He added that he didn't endorse Paxton's reelection run in 2022 and wouldn't consider endorsing him for any future office either.

Since the September trial, Springer announced he would retire from the Senate after this year's election. State Rep. David Spiller, the Republican who represents Cooke County, was one of the House managers who prosecuted Paxton's case in the Senate. He is facing a primary challenge from Keri Kingsbery, who is backed by Paxton.

In the race to succeed Springer, Paxton has endorsed Carrie de Moor, a Frisco emergency room physician who surfaced as a potential challenger while the trial was still underway. Springer is backing one of de Moor's rivals, Brent Hagenbuch, the former Denton County GOP leader. Patrick has also endorsed Hagenbuch.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.