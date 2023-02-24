Springettsbury police respond to reports of 20 shots fired at Price Busters furniture store

Springettsbury Township Police Chief Todd King speaks to the media outside the Price Busters Discount Furniture store at 1900 Industrial Highway where an active shooter incident occurred Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Springettsbury Township Police responded to an active shooter call at the Price Busters Discount Furniture store, 1900 Industrial Highway this morning, with 911 Dispatch reports of 20 shots fired.

No one was reported injured at the scene.

Chief Todd King said police arrived at the scene four minutes after the 11:05 a.m. call, but the male suspect had fled the scene.

He said police were still trying to confirm how many shots were fired.

King could not provide a description of the suspect, as there were conflicting reports from eyewitnesses. He said police searched the neighborhood but did not locate the suspect. He added that he believed the public is in no immediate danger.

King said the motivation for the incident was not clear but there was no indication it was a robbery.

Police are continuing to interview witnesses.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Springettsbury police respond to reports of shots fired