Springfield 911 call: 'We just got robbed here at the dollar store'

Apr. 5—A male suspect involved in a dollar store robbery pointed a handgun at employees before taking money and fleeing the store on foot.

Springfield police were dispatched to 1201 Sunset Ave. on Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. on a report of a robbery at a Dollar General store, according to a Springfield Police Division incident report.

A dollar store employee called 911 to report the robbery, telling dispatchers the male pulled out a semi-automatic handgun roughly 20 minutes after walking into the store, holding the gun to the store manager's head.

"We just got robbed here at the dollar store... he just made us clear all the money out of the safe. I'm not even from this store, we're just here helping," the caller said. "Nobody's hurt, we're just scared."

A few callers described the suspect as young, wearing black pants, a gray hoodie and red shoes. Employees could not see his face, as he was wearing a black ski mask.

After receiving money from two cash registers, the male suspect ran out of the store.

Another 911 caller outside the store saw him cross the road on foot toward a nearby apartment building, according to dispatch records.

It's unclear how much money was taken from the Dollar General.

Police reviewed surveillance footage in the store and checked the area for a suspect matching the description but were unable to locate him, according to the incident report.

No charges have been filed in connection to this incident as of Wednesday.

Police ask that those with information about this robbery can call 937-324-7685.