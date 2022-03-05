Springfield announces new Director of Economic Vitality Amanda Ohlensehlen.

Springfield on Thursday named Missouri native Amanda Ohlensehlen as the city's new Director of Economic Vitality.

The city Department of Economic Vitality was created in July 2021 to "focus on vibrancy and take a proactive approach to helping businesses and entrepreneurs, and to positively impact the region’s economic ecosystem," according to the city.

The department’s primary services are entrepreneurial development and support, business retention/tourism support and business expansion and attraction. Other priorities include encouraging reinvestment and economic growth, coordinating significant development projects that impact the community’s tax base, retaining and facilitating expansion of existing businesses, promoting entrepreneurship, and attracting new businesses.

The creation of the department formally separated the City’s economic development function from the Department of Planning & Development.

Moving back to her home state, Ohlensehlen most recently served as the community & economic development manager for the city of New Bern in North Carolina.

"Ohlensehlen has directed economic and community development programs, created affordable housing, launched workforce development initiatives, has done resiliency planning and community advocacy and cultivated partnerships in the region to implement strategic construction projects and social programming to support the local economy and improve quality of life in New Bern," reads the announcement.

In a statement, Ohlensehlen said she was "excited to be home" in Missouri.

"This is a wonderful community and I appreciate the commitment to placemaking. I look forward to helping guide the vision of the department and build on past successes,” Ohlensehlen said. “Springfield is such a special place with so much to offer and everyone has been so helpful. I am ready to jump in to ensure a vibrant future for Springfield and the region.”

Ohlensehlen will begin her new role March 28.

