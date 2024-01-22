Springfield Area Arts Council names UIS' Szabo as new executive director

The Springfield Area Arts Council has named the manager of the University of Illinois Springfield's Visual Arts Gallery as their new executive director.

Bella Szabo will assume the role on Feb. 1, with current director Sheila Walk planning to have her last day on Jan. 31. Walk has been the executive director for the last six years, being elevated to the position in 2018 after a decade working in various roles for the group.

A Springfield native, Szabo became the gallery's manager in 2022 and works as a independent curator and a instructor with the Springfield Art Association. She also serves on UIS' Art and Artifacts Committee.

She graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2021 with bachelor's degrees in fine arts – with an emphasis on ceramics – and global cultures and languages, specializing in French. She also spent time in France on a study abroad program at the Universite Angers.

The Arts Council provides a range of artistic initiatives designed to help provide people in central Illinois with a unique way to enjoy art. Notable programs include Art After Hours, First Night Springfield, and the Levitt AMP Music Series. The council also provides grants to aspiring art students, artists, and organizations.

Szabo, three years removed from college, said she didn't expect to make this kind of jump so quickly. Leading the organization is close to a dream come true for her, she said.

"I was expecting to be in lower-level positions for a while because that's typically what you hear about in the field that I've gone into," Szabo said. "To be able to say that I'm going to be the executive director of the Arts Council is a huge, incredible accomplishment that is, honestly, like a dream to me. I never would have expected this."

Szabo says she brings a varied appreciation of fine arts to her new role. While her specialty is visual art, she's dabbled in playing the piano, performing on stage, singing, reading, and dancing.

"I've been exposed to all of the fine arts," Szabo said. "With the Arts Council, I'm able to take both my professional and my personal hobbies and use all of them at one time and create new events for Springfield that are a reflection of how I grew up."

While being from Springfield is in no way a negative for Szabo, Walk said that discussions were had among those tasked with finding a new director about the positive and negative aspects of being from Springfield. In the end, Szabo was able to balance those out – providing enough knowledge of the area while also having an outsider's perspective on the arts through her education in Missouri and France.

"Because she was educated both out of state and even out of country, (she) has both the familiarity with the central Illinois arts community as well as well as a perspective that is broader," Walk said.

Szabo also showed an understanding of the role that the Arts Council plays in Springfield.

"She rose above the other candidates," Walk said.

Walk isn't going away. She will continue to serve with the Arts Council as head of some educational programs that she has spearheaded for the last 15 years and will be a sounding board for Szabo.

"She's been there for nearly 15 years in different positions, so she knows the ins and outs of the Arts Council," Szabo said. "I'm excited to work alongside her and get her perspective and her opinions, while also making this organization a little more modern and bringing in this new generation."

Other than modernization, Szabo wants to make clear to the public what the organization is and what it stands for. When she was younger, she said she couldn't see much of a difference between the Arts Council and SAA.

Now, being in charge of the independent Arts Council, she wants to find ways to make it stand out and bring the entire community together as one.

"I really want to emphasize that there is a difference and I want to show that the Arts Council can do more than just visual arts," Szabo said. "Typically, what the Arts Council has done in the past has been poetry, music and a little bit of performing arts, so I want to push that and bring more of that to the community.

"I feel like in Springfield, there is a sense of separation. I want to bring Springfield together because there's the north end, south end, east end, and west end and I want to bring them all together and give everyone an opportunity to come and see these events that can bolster the community."

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: UIS' Szabo named new Springfield Area Arts Council executive director