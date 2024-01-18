Springfield-area candidates file quarterly campaign finance reports: What to know

Springfield-area candidates are beginning their campaign pushes in 2024, buttressing their campaign chests with the primaries just more than two months away.

Quarterly reports were filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections this week, showing how much candidates have made and spent between October and December. It was the last full quarter before the primary election scheduled for March 19.

Here's a look at four local candidates.

Mike Coffey

State Rep. Mike Coffey, R-Springfield, answers questions at the University of Illinois Springfield Wednesday, May 31. 2023.

Contributions: $26,875

Expenditures: $21,627

Cash on hand: $84,152

Rep. Mike Coffey, R-Springfield, is entering his first election for the Illinois 95th House District, serving since last January following a selection by Republican Central Committee chairpersons in Christian, Macon and Sangamon counties. He replaced former Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who now serves as president of the Illinois Railroad Association.

Coffey, a local restauranter, will have no primary competition after Kelvin Coburn of Chatham withdrew his candidacy last month.

Sue Scherer

Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, speaks March 30, 2022 during a legislative hearing on the relationship between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and the Springfield Clinic.

Contributions: $9,750

Expenditures: $18,336

Cash on hand: $113,284

Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, is running for re-election in the 96th Illinois House District. First elected in 2012, she is seeking her seventh term. Although she is running unopposed in the primary, she will be facing off against Republican candidate, Lisa Smith in November.

Kristen Chiaro

Village of Chatham Trustee Kristen Chiaro is a Democratic candidate running in the Illinois 95th House District.

Contributions: $0

Expenditures: $0

Cash on hand: $430

Village of Chatham Trustee Kristen Chiaro is running for the 95th Illinois House District. Her candidacy was originally challenged due to her signing Coburn's nomination papers, however, the challenge was eventually overruled by the Illinois State Board of Elections. She has no Democrat opponent in the primary but will face Coffey in November.

Lisa Smith

Lisa Smith Roth, 96th district Illinois House candidate

Contributions this quarter: $1,842

Expenditures this quarter: $1,871

Cash on hand: $3,602

Smith is running unopposed in the Republican primary for the 96th Illinois House District. She will again challenge Scherer in November for the seat. Smith lost to Scherer in the 2022 election, her first political campaign. She has 14 years of experience working as a pediatric nurse practitioner in Decatur.

