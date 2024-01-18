Springfield-area candidates file quarterly campaign finance reports: What to know
Springfield-area candidates are beginning their campaign pushes in 2024, buttressing their campaign chests with the primaries just more than two months away.
Quarterly reports were filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections this week, showing how much candidates have made and spent between October and December. It was the last full quarter before the primary election scheduled for March 19.
Here's a look at four local candidates.
Mike Coffey
Contributions: $26,875
Expenditures: $21,627
Cash on hand: $84,152
Rep. Mike Coffey, R-Springfield, is entering his first election for the Illinois 95th House District, serving since last January following a selection by Republican Central Committee chairpersons in Christian, Macon and Sangamon counties. He replaced former Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who now serves as president of the Illinois Railroad Association.
Coffey, a local restauranter, will have no primary competition after Kelvin Coburn of Chatham withdrew his candidacy last month.
Sue Scherer
Contributions: $9,750
Expenditures: $18,336
Cash on hand: $113,284
Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, is running for re-election in the 96th Illinois House District. First elected in 2012, she is seeking her seventh term. Although she is running unopposed in the primary, she will be facing off against Republican candidate, Lisa Smith in November.
Kristen Chiaro
Contributions: $0
Expenditures: $0
Cash on hand: $430
Village of Chatham Trustee Kristen Chiaro is running for the 95th Illinois House District. Her candidacy was originally challenged due to her signing Coburn's nomination papers, however, the challenge was eventually overruled by the Illinois State Board of Elections. She has no Democrat opponent in the primary but will face Coffey in November.
Lisa Smith
Contributions this quarter: $1,842
Expenditures this quarter: $1,871
Cash on hand: $3,602
Smith is running unopposed in the Republican primary for the 96th Illinois House District. She will again challenge Scherer in November for the seat. Smith lost to Scherer in the 2022 election, her first political campaign. She has 14 years of experience working as a pediatric nurse practitioner in Decatur.
This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: How much cash do candidates in the 95th, 96th Illinois House races have?