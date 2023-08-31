Springfield-area director of public health retiring at the end of September

Sangamon County Department of Public Health Director Gail O'Neill is retiring at the end of September, county spokesman Jeff Wilhite confirmed Thursday.

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, who grew up in Peoria, O'Neill, 66, became director of the department on an interim basis in 2019, when she succeeded Jim Stone. She was hired on a permanent basis in April 2019.

O'Neill was widely praised for her role in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, which occurred less than a year into her directorship.

O'Neill had over 40 years of combined experience with both the former city of Springfield health department and the county department.

She has a degree in health sciences from Western Illinois University and started her career as a health educator. She was assistant director of the county department starting in 2006.

O'Neill was paid $135,705.

