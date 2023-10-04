Springfield area man gets 4 1/2 years in Jan. 6 Capitol attack; still faces murder charges stemming from I-55 crash

A downstate man was sentenced Wednesday to 4 1/2 years in federal prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, but still faces the possibility of decades more behind bars in a state murder case stemming from what police say was a botched suicide attempt on a downstate highway last year.

The 54-month prison term handed down to Shane Jason Woods in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. was the lengthiest so far for any of the some 40 Illinois residents charged in the Capitol assault.

Woods, 44, pleaded guilty last year pleaded guilty to joining a large and belligerent crowd that had congregated on the lower west terrace of the Capitol following then-President Donald Trump’s speech decrying the results of the presidential election.

Federal sentencing guidelines had called for up to 41 months in prison for Woods, who at the time was free on bond. Shortly before his sentencing hearing, however, Woods made a drunken suicide attempt on a downstate highway, according to Sangamon County prosecutors.

But instead of killing himself, he took the life of another motorist, Lauren A. Wegner, 35, who was left trapped in a burning vehicle as Woods allegedly fled from an Illinois state trooper, prosecutors alleged.

Woods, of Auburn, a small town south of Springfield, was charged in an indictment returned by a Sangamon County grand jury with first-degree murder, aggravated DUI causing death, and DUI, stemming from the Nov. 8 wreck. He faces a sentencing range of 20 to 60 years in prison if convicted of the murder charge.

At the time, Woods “was anticipating a sentence” in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which may have been motive for the allegedly intentional crash, a police report said. A trooper who arrived at his hospital room allegedly overheard Woods tell someone his intention was to drive his vehicle into the path of a semitrailer and take his own life, according to court records.

Wegner, who was born and raised in Skokie, had been on her way to St. Louis to visit friends at the time of the crash, relatives said.

“She was always smiling. There wasn’t a mean bone in her body,” her mother, Evelyn Wegner, told the Tribune after the crash. She was a bartender at a spot in nearby Niles, which she loved. “She couldn’t wait to go to work. They were like a family and they all showed up for the memorial. They came in shifts, it was insane. It was nothing but wonderful.”

Woods’ murder case is set for a jury trial in Springfield on Jan. 29, court records show.

Woods, one of a string of Illinois residents to be charged with participating in the Capitol riot, pleaded guilty to assaulting members of the media and tripping a police officer who was running from bear spray during the mob’s attempt to stop the verification of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

As the protests grew heated, someone in the crowd sprayed bear mace toward a female Capitol Police officer, obstructing her vision. As the officer tried to pursue the person who sprayed the mace, Woods ran forward, rammed her with his shoulder and tripped her, knocking her into a metal bicycle rack, according to Woods’ plea agreement with prosecutors. The incident was captured on a bystander’s video.

The officer told investigators she was in physical pain “and the next day felt as if she had been ‘hit by a truck,’” according to the plea.

Several hours later, Woods was part of another large group that had stormed past metal barricades into a media staging area on the Capitol grounds, forcing reporters and cameramen to flee, according to court records. Woods could be seen in videos and images captured at the scene climbing over a toppled fence, picking up and tossing cameras and other equipment that had been left behind.

Woods was also captured on another video posted to YouTube hitting a cameraman from behind “with a blindside shoulder tackle,” knocking him to the ground and causing him to drop his camera, according to court records.

One cameraman estimated the damage to his equipment caused by the mob was at least $34,000, federal prosecutors said.

According to the complaint filed in 2021, Woods was identified by several people who knew him, including a former teacher at a college he’d attended in the early 2000s, a woman who knew him and recognized his “light eyes,” and a customer of a heating and cooling company in Auburn where Woods apparently worked.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com