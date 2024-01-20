Springfield Art Museum schedules drop-in meeting Jan. 22 to gather input on strategic plan

The Springfield Art Museum has invited the public to weigh in on the museum’s strategic plans for the future at a public meeting 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday. The museum is always free and open to the public.

The museum has partnered with Keen Independent Research to develop a three-year strategic plan to guide operations and decision making as it prepares to enter the construction period of its transformative 2028 Campaign for the museum’s facility and grounds.

The Springfield Art Museum is the only American Alliance of Museums accredited museum in southern Missouri and includes a wide service area including southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas.

The museum first sought wide public participation through completion of an electronic survey. Keen Independent Research has analyzed and compiled the 939 responses to that survey. Monday’s drop-in meeting will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the museum. This public meeting is the next step in gathering input and feedback on the developing strategic plan and its priorities.

Participants can meet the study team, learn more about the project, and participate in activity stations to share their ideas about the museum. Families with children are welcome and stations will include one especially for kids and kids at heart. Light refreshments and beverages will be provided.

The public meeting is free and open to the public. No registration is required and participants can drop-in at any time between during the session. Attendees do not need to stay for the entire event.

The strategic planning process is set to conclude by June of 2024.

The Springfield Art Museum is located at 1111 E. Brookside Drive. Admission is always free. Donations are gratefully accepted.

The Springfield Art Museum is Springfield’s oldest cultural institution, founded in 1928, a department of the City of Springfield. For more information, visit www.sgfmuseum.org.

