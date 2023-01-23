Springfield boy hospitalized with gunshot wound

Jan. 23—Springfield police are investigating a shooting that left a minor hospitalized on Sunday.

Police were called to Springfield Regional Medical Center around 7 p.m. Sunday after medical center staff reported treating a minor for a gunshot wound, according to a Springfield Police Division incident report.

The victim's mother told police that her son told her he was walking in the area of South Plum Street when a vehicle pulled up next. Someone in the car began shooting at him, and the son ran back to his mother's house to tell her he had been shot in the leg, according to the incident report.

The mother took her son to the medical center in her car.

The victim's condition is unknown.

Officers attempted to locate a crime scene on South Plum Street but weren't able to, according to the incident report.

Charges have not been filed in connection to the shooting as of Monday.