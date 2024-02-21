Springfield Boys & Girls Club's Black History Month Art Contest winners revealed

Most of the top 10 finalists of the seventh annual Black History Month Art Contest with Mark Bennett, Springfield UScellular store manager, and Justin Skiles, regional sales manager of UScellular.

Three winners have been named in the seventh annual Springfield Black History Month Art Contest following a public vote by the community to choose their favorite pieces of art.

The Black History Month Art Contest is a collaboration between the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield and UScellular. This year members of Boys & Girls Club were encouraged to create an original piece of artwork representing influential Black STEM icons, figures that had an impact on the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

This year's winners from Boys & Girls Club of Springfield were selected from ten finalists and awarded gift cards. They were:

First Place ($250): Ciara for the portrayal of Madam C. J. Walker. Walker became one of the first most successful Black women entrepreneurs after creating a line of hair products for Black women.

Artwork portraying Madam C. J. Walker by Ciara who was named the first-place winner in the seventh annual Black History Month Art Contest.

Second Place ($150): Izayah for the portrayal of Alan Emtage. Emtage invented ARCHIE, the first internet search engine, in 1989, setting the stage for internet search as we know it today.

Artwork portraying Alan Emtage Carver by Izayah who was named the second-place winner in the seventh annual Black History Month Art Contest.

Third Place ($100): Jack for the portrayal of George Washington Carver. Known as the "Peanut Man," Carver invented more than 300 products from peanuts after becoming the first African American to earn a Bachelor of Science degree.

Artwork portraying George Washington Carver by Jack who was named the third-place winner in the seventh annual Black History Month Art Contest.

The finalists were selected by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club and local UScellular leaders based on "creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression," according to a UScellular news release. The public could cast their vote online from Feb. 1-15. Finalists' work was digitally displayed at the local UScellular stores.

"Our staff loves the opportunity to spend intentional time teaching about influential Black icons from the world of STEM and our members love any opportunity to showcase their talents," Niki Kiruki, director of programs and prevention at Boys & Girls Club of Springfield, said in the release. "Our members also love getting their whole club, their families and community involved in the voting process."

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield Black History Month Art Contest recognizes winners