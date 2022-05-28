Springfield brothers arrested in connection to James Street shooting

May 28—Two men were arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man hospitalized this week, Springfield Police Division Chief Lee Graf said in a press conference Friday evening.

Brock See, 23, and Mason See, 22, both of Springfield, were arrested on Friday by the Springfield Police Division and the U.S. Marshals task force. The brothers are charged with discharging a firearm on a prohibited premises, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and improper discharging of firearms into a habitation, Graf said.

The Springfield Police Division responded around 6 p.m. Wednesday to the 900 block of James Street on the call of a gunshot injury. When police arrived, they found a man on a porch with a wound to the right leg, according to an incident report.

Medics took the man to Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was later flown to Miami Valley Hospital, according to police.

Police found several 9mm casings in the street outside the residence where the gunshot victim was found and in the yard next door, and several 5.56 casings in the front yard. Officers also found blood in the residence leading out to the front porch and bullet holes in the house and a neighboring house. Preliminary investigation shows that the victim may have returned fire, according to the incident report.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be filed, Graf said.