Springfield brothers indicted following James Street shooting

Jun. 7—Two Springfield brothers were indicted in Clark County this week in connection to a shooting on James Street in May.

Brock See, 23, and Mason See, 22, were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday on counts of felonious assault, discharging a firearm on prohibited premises and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, according to court records.

As of Tuesday, neither man was listed as an inmate at Clark County Jail.

The Springfield Police Division responded around 6 p.m. on May 25 to the 900 block of James Street on the call of a gunshot injury. When police arrived, they found a man on a porch with a wound to the right leg. Medics took the man to Springfield Regional Medical Center, and he was later flown to Miami Valley Hospital, according to an incident report.

Police found several 9mm casings in the street outside the residence where the gunshot victim was found and in the yard next door, and several 5.56 casings in the front yard. Officers also found blood in the residence leading out to the front porch and bullet holes in the house and a neighboring house. Preliminary investigation showed that the victim may have returned fire, according to the incident report.

The See brothers were arrested the following Friday, according to a video statement by Police Chief Lee Graf.