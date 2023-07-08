Springfield chamber announces three leadership hires including CU's Dean Thompson

Dean Thompson

Dean Thompson, the vice president and chief economic development officer for City Utilities, will be an executive in residence at the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce.

Thompson will serve as the chamber's executive director of regionalism and economic development.

His role, a collaboration between CU and the chamber, is one of three high-level leadership moves announced by the chamber Friday.

The moves come after the recent retirements of Sandy Howard, senior vice president of public affairs, and Jennifer McClure, vice president of strategic communications.

Tiffany Batdorf will serve in the role of vice president of communications and community relations. Lauren Mustoe will serve as acting vice president of public affairs.

“We are extremely excited about our team at the Chamber. With new perspectives and fresh enthusiasm our team has been energized. Both Dean and Tiffany bring years of experience and knowledge from both inside and outside of the Springfield community that will help with future planning and leadership,” said Matt Morrow, president of Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, in a statement.

“Lauren steps into the acting role with a lot of promise and has embraced this opportunity. All three roles will add to the great team we already had.”

Tiffany Batdorf

According to the news release, Thompson will focus on strengthening and possibly restructuring the organizational model for regional development and outreach.

A graduate of Missouri State University and the U.S. Army War College, Thompson has worked for CU since 2007. He spent 12 years as administrator for the City of Republic.

Thompson has been serving in the U.S. Army Reserve since 1985 and is currently the Commanding General of the 353d Civil Affairs Command.

In her role, Batdorf will champion the chamber brand and members in ways that increase visibility and opportunity. She will lead the implementation of the organization’s strategic communications plan including media relations and will serve as a surrogate for the chamber president with external stakeholders.

She is a graduate of Southern Nazarene University and the University of Central Oklahoma. She previously served as the Chamber/CVB Director for the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce in South Dakota.

Lauren Mustoe

Mustoe will lead the chamber’s efforts in advocating for the needs of the region’s business community at the local, state and federal level through a member-driven and collaborative approach.

Hired by the chamber in 2018, she most recently served as manager of governmental affairs. A Jefferson City native, she graduated from Missouri State University

She volunteers with several organizations including the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, Springfield Little Theatre, and Springfield Regional Arts Council Advocacy.

