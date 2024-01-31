Springfield City Council considers whether — and how — to make housing a priority

Springfield City Council currently has outlined five priorities that guide their work and the goals they have for the city. While housing-related objectives appear under three of these priorities — public safety, quality of place and economic vitality — none focus on housing exclusively.

Tuesday afternoon, Councilwoman Monica Horton lead council in a discussion and activity that considered housing as its own standalone priority, along with the details that might be included in council policies. Mayor Ken McClure noted that the priority itself should be broad rather than too detailed to be effective and applicable.

The meeting drew a large audience with stakeholders from the housing sector, including multiple representatives from Springfield Tenants Unite, a local tenants union. Following the meeting, STUN members spoke to individual council members and shared information about housing.

Springfield City Council members Callie Carroll and Heather Hardinger look at other council members' responses to prompts about a City Council priority on housing on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

What is Horton proposing?

Horton's proposed priority description calls on council to be guided by "A dedication to improving all existing housing stock by closing the gaps in code enforcement and expanding property reinvestment incentives offered by the City of Springfield, while also increasing housing options and access."

McClure was supportive of the proposed description and noted that since housing is currently addressed across three different priorities, it makes sense to pull those objectives together under one roof.

Councilman Matt Simpson said he would like to see the increase in housing options and access moved to the front of the description, as that is the main overarching goal.

When it comes to objectives, the road ahead looked less certain. Horton's proposed objectives drew from the recently completed housing study, Forward SGF Comprehensive Plan and other housing-related reports and guidance documents on the needs of the city's housing market. The proposed objectives include proactive code enforcement through a rental property inspection program and landlord licensing, establishing an affordable housing trust fund, adopting land use city codes to allow for higher-density residential development and support for access to quality rental housing.

More: 'We need your help': Community reacts to city's proposal to ban 'no-chance' games

Most of the discussion centered around the need to increase homeownership, something that all council members agreed was a necessary part of addressing housing issues. Springfield's current homeownership rate sits at just 42%, compared to the national rate of 66%. Horton said the city should do both — work to increase homeownership but also ensure quality of rental housing for those for whom homeownership may not be as attainable, as well as increasing the availability of transitional housing and emergency housing resources.

"This issue addresses a lot of chronic problems the city has," Councilman Craig Hosmer said.

Next steps on housing

Council members agreed that objectives should be comprehensive yet more general. But work remains to incorporate homeownership more explicitly and figure out which objectives should remain in the currently listed priorities and which to bring onto a new one.

McClure said many of Horton's proposed objectives would need more explanation and public input. Simpson noted that the list resembles a task list that could come as a result of objectives, rather than being the objectives themselves. Councilwoman Callie Carroll said she wanted to see council consider a broader range of housing within the city.

"Housing of all income levels is important," she said. "I think that right now, this is focusing on just one income level."

More: Springfield has more renters than homeowners. Here's what else the housing study found

Councilman Brendon Jenson had drafted his own list of more general housing objectives, which largely follow the sentiments of Horton's in less detailed terms. Jenson's proposal also includes establishing programs to provide alternatives to the eviction process to minimize impacts on both landlords and tenants.

Council planned to continue the discussion, flesh out objectives and figure out where the housing priority fits in with the currently established priorities at a retreat in the near future.

"Discussing them in a broader forum, I think not only creates more diversity of thought, so that we can kind of collaborate together as a unit to how we want to proceed with this," Councilwoman Heather Hardinger said. "But also, I think that we owe it to citizens who have been waiting for some of this infrastructure to be put in place, and I think that we have the resources to start working on that now."

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Contact her with tips at mmieze@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield housing issues on deck as possible council priority