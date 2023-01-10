Springfield City School District hold job fair for substitute positions today
The Springfield City School District is hosting a job fair for substitute positions today, January 10.
For those interested, the job fair will be held at Clark Preschool off West Jefferson Street from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The district said starting positions for substitute teachers are expected to start between $120 to $194 a day. Other substitution positions will begin at $13 to $17 an hour.
The district will be hiring for the following positions:
Teachers
Class aides
Bus drivers
Bus aides
Custodians
Kitchen aids
Attendees should be prepared to be interviewed on-site.
Those with questions about the job fair can contact the district’s human resources department at 937-505-2827.