Springfield City School District hold job fair for substitute positions today

The Springfield City School District is hosting a job fair for substitute positions today, January 10.

For those interested, the job fair will be held at Clark Preschool off West Jefferson Street from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The district said starting positions for substitute teachers are expected to start between $120 to $194 a day. Other substitution positions will begin at $13 to $17 an hour.

The district will be hiring for the following positions:

Teachers

Class aides

Bus drivers

Bus aides

Custodians

Kitchen aids

Attendees should be prepared to be interviewed on-site.

Those with questions about the job fair can contact the district’s human resources department at 937-505-2827.







